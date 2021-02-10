Niagara Falls council passes budget with 1.7 percent tax increase

Niagara Falls City Council has passed the 2021 Operating Budget with a 1.7 percent tax increase.

The average residential household valued at $279,854 will see a bump of $23.75 on the city portion of their taxes.

The budget features a gross expenditure of $128,482,661.

Council also redefined OLG priorities to exclude property tax relief and committed to a strategy of reducing the OLG tax subsidy by 50 percent of the new taxation growth per year beginning in 2022.

The funds will be directed to future capital investments.

