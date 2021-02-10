Niagara Falls council passes budget with 1.7 percent tax increase
Niagara Falls City Council has passed the 2021 Operating Budget with a 1.7 percent tax increase.
The average residential household valued at $279,854 will see a bump of $23.75 on the city portion of their taxes.
The budget features a gross expenditure of $128,482,661.
Council also redefined OLG priorities to exclude property tax relief and committed to a strategy of reducing the OLG tax subsidy by 50 percent of the new taxation growth per year beginning in 2022.
The funds will be directed to future capital investments.
-
Legal Stories of the WeekCriminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week. Lawyer on zoom assures judge he is in fact “not a cat”. Louisiana woman uses Gorilla Glue instead of hair spray, ends up in hospital. Marco Muzzo, drunk driver who killed 4, granted full parole.
-
Wainfleet Mayor on Gen. Hillier and the vaccine rolloutKevin Gibson Mayor of Wainfleet on his take on his meeting with Gen. Hillier on the vaccine rollout
-
view from the drive thru - hacker attempted to poison water supply of florida cityview from the drive thru - hacker attempted to poison water supply of florida city