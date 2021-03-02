Niagara Falls council to consider temporary outdoor patio by-law

Niagara Falls council will be considering a temporary zoning by-law for outdoor patios and sidewalk cafes.

The proposed by-law would give businesses selling food and drink more flexibility to offer socially distanced outdoor patios as they reopen.

The by-law would also allow any associated fees for licensing or road occupancy to be waived; in 2019, the city collected over $13,000 in sidewalk cafe licensing fees.

Council passed a similar motion in July, but it expired at the end of last year.

Today's council meeting starts at 4 p.m.