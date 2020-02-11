iHeartRadio
Niagara Falls council will decide fate of Avila Hall tonight

CKTB-News- Mount Carmel

Niagara Falls city staff are hoping to save a historic building on Stanley Avenue.

Council will be asked tonight to deny an application from the priests who run the Mount Carmel Monastary to demolish Avila Hall, a former convent situated on the property.

Monastary officials say the building is surplus and too expensive to maintain.

But staff are recommending council have the entire property designated under the Ontario Heritage Act. 

