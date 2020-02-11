Niagara Falls council will decide fate of Avila Hall tonight
Niagara Falls city staff are hoping to save a historic building on Stanley Avenue.
Council will be asked tonight to deny an application from the priests who run the Mount Carmel Monastary to demolish Avila Hall, a former convent situated on the property.
Monastary officials say the building is surplus and too expensive to maintain.
But staff are recommending council have the entire property designated under the Ontario Heritage Act.
