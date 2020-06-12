Niagara Falls Councillor calls Niagara exclusion from phase two 'baffling'
A Niagara Falls City Councillor upset with the exclusion of our region from Phase 2 of the province's plan to reopen the economy has launched a facebook page.
Councillor Chris Dabrowski has created an events page called "Open up Niagara Ford Government. We've waited long enough!"
In a post, Dabrowski calls Niagars's exclusion from phase two "baffling."
It's not clear what the page is for, but it appears to give local residents a place to vent their frustrations about being left in phase one.
