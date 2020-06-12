Niagara Falls Councillor calls Niagara exclusion from phase two 'baffling'

A Niagara Falls City Councillor upset with the exclusion of our region from Phase 2 of the province's plan to reopen the economy has launched a facebook page.

Councillor Chris Dabrowski has created an events page called "Open up Niagara Ford Government. We've waited long enough!"

In a post, Dabrowski calls Niagars's exclusion from phase two "baffling."

It's not clear what the page is for, but it appears to give local residents a place to vent their frustrations about being left in phase one.