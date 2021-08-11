Niagara Falls Councillor claims comment made about groping women was made in Council Chambers

Totally demeaning.

That's how Niagara Falls Councillor Carolynn Ioannoni describes yesterday's council meeting, claiming that another councillor made a comment about groping women.

She says Councillor Vince Kerrio made a comment to Mayor Jim Diodati in reference to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's resignation after a sexual harassment investigation.

"Jim comes...the Mayor comes in and sits down in his chair and Councillor Kerrio says to him, 'hey Jim, did you hear that Cuomo resigned?' Councillor Kerrio said 'yeah, what kind of world do we live in when you can't grope a woman?'.

Ionnoni says she turned around and said she couldn't believe he said that, and the comment was horrible.

"I was waiting for somebody else to say that it was inappropriate. We are in the Council Chamber with our new CAO, his first meeting...trial by fire.. staff, I'm the only woman except for the Council secretary. I'm waiting for Diodati to say that's inappropriate. Nobody says a word, I was shaking."

Ionnoni says the new CAO heard the comment as well.

She says that sends a message that sexually aggressive behaviour is ok in council chambers.

"Why can't staff speak like that, if councillors speak like that. I felt so demeaned thinking our new CAO now knows that it's ok to speak about women like that."

CKTB has reached out to Kerrio and Mayor Diodati for comment.

"Let's not forget I just finished being investigated from the Integrity Commissioner for participating in an article about my lived experiences on misogyny and sexism in the council chamber to only have the men in the council whine that I publicly said that in the paper."

Ionnoni says issues started before the meeting after she took a lengthy document to be discussed in-camera home to read before voting on it.

She says she's now under the threat of being investigated again for taking it home.

Ionnoni has in the past accused former CAO Ken Todd of calling her a bitch, however he claimed he said 'son of a bitch.'

She says this isn't the case, it was very clear what Kerrio said.

She said the Mayor told her last night that there is misunderstanding on her perception of what she heard.

Ionnoni has faced three Integrity Commissioner investigation's this term alone.

She says the Mayor uses it as a weapon against her, and his distain for her 'oozes' out of him.