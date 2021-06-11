Niagara Falls couple celebrates $11M lotto win

A Niagara Falls couple is celebrating a big lotto win.

Lourdes Alvarez and Jaime Rosito of Niagara Falls won the LOTTO 6/49 top prize worth $11,401,277.30 in the April 14, 2021 draw.

They also won $2 on their ENCORE selection, bringing their total winnings to $11,401,279.30.

The married couple say they have been playing the lottery since they moved to Canada from Cuba almost 30 years ago.

Lourdes and Jamie, both health care industry workers, were shocked when they discovered their big win. "I left the ticket in the pocket of my shirt and forgot to check it for a while," Jamie shared. "I checked it using the OLG Lottery App and when I saw $11 million, I thought it was a mistake, so I checked it again then called my wife at work right away!"

"I had to go to an area to get better reception because I didn't think I heard him correctly," Lourdes laughed.

Lourdes and Jamie shared the big news about their win with their daughters. "They were shocked and thrilled," Lourdes smiled.

The couple will save their winnings for retirement and share with their family. "We will spend our retirement travelling the world when it's safe. First stop will be Spain," Lourdes concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at Pioneer Energy on Painted Post Drive in Scarborough.



