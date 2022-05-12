Niagara Falls couple facing fraud charges after $5.6 million real estate deal

A couple from Niagara Falls are facing fraud charges after a number of real estate deals.

Maria and Anthony Pierce have been charged by Niagara police after an investigation into a $5.6 million home sale in Lincoln.

In November of last year the home owner was approached by a couple claiming to be interested in buying their home and property near Fly Road and Campden Road.

Over a number of weeks real estate agents and legal counsel helped strike a $5.6 million dollar deal.

After vacating the property the seller found out that fraudulent documents were found.

The deal was then cancelled and police investigated the couple.

The victim had spent approximately $35,000 in moving, and legal fees.

Through that investigation police found out that the man was a suspect in an attempted fraudulent Grimsby condominium purchase in May 2021 and a St. Catharines storage unit scam in February 2021.

As a result 55 year old Maria Pierce from Niagara Falls was arrested and charged with Fraud over $5000, and False Pretence.

55 year old Anthony Derek Douglas Pierce from Niagara Falls is facing five counts of Fraud over $5000, and three counts of False Pretence.

Anyone with information about this investigation are asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, extension 1009245.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

