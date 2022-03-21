Niagara Falls couple married for 30 yrs wins $1M
Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for a couple from Niagara Falls.
Franco and Julie Ciraco matched all seven numbers in exact order in the February 9th, Lotto 6/49 draw to win $1 million.
Franco said he and his wife are weekly players and always add ENCORE.
“I went to the store to check my ticket and when the ticket checker said ‘Big Winner’ I thought, ‘What?!’” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “When the store clerk confirmed the win, I was in shock and kept questioning if this was real!”
Julie said it took her a few days before the reality of their win set in. “It’s nerve racking, but I am so happy. It’s going to be wonderful for me and my family,” she smiled.
The couple, married for 30 years, plan to share this win with their children, plan a few trips and complete some home renovations. “And I will join Julie in retirement a little sooner,” said Franco.
The winning ticket was purchased at Highland Farms on Ellesmere Road in Scarborough.
