Niagara Falls couple planning trip and home repairs with $1M prize

A Niagara Falls couple is planning on travelling to Australia and doing some home repairs after winning the lottery.

Brenda Wilson and Daniel Castonguay won the guaranteed $1 million prize in the June 11th LOTTO 6/49 draw.

"This is the first time we've won a big amount," shared Brenda while at the OLG Prize Centre to collect their winnings. "I was checking the ticket in the store when I discovered our win and called Daniel right away!"

They plan to do some home repairs and travel to Australia.

"This is so nice because we can do things that we haven't been able to do before. It will be great to enjoy!"

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Kalar Road in Niagara Falls.

