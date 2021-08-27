Niagara Falls couple turns $1 into $100,000

A Niagara Falls couple has turned one dollar into $100,000.

Robert and Marianne Babel matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the July 24, 2021 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000.

Robert and Marianne said they were having coffee on their porch one morning when Rob checked their tickets.

“We were on a video chat with my kids when I was scanning our tickets. My wife told me to pay attention to the call, so I put the last ticket aside,” shared Rob while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “We just hung up the phone when Rob scanned the last ticket and showed me his phone. I said, is this a joke?” added Marianne. “We texted the kids and they called right back!”

Rob said he was so excited he couldn’t sleep that night. “It didn’t seem real – it’s unbelievable,” said Marianne.

The retirees, who have been married 38 years, said they plan to share their win with their children and grandchildren.

“We’ll treat ourselves to a little shopping spree for some things around the house too,” smiled Marianne.

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Montrose Road in Niagara Falls.