Niagara Falls couple wins $1M

A Niagara Falls couple is planning on paying off some bills and spending the winters in a warmer climate after winning $1M.

Iain Campbell and Andrea Mushmanski matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the January 26, 2022 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Iain said he was checking a few tickets using the OLG App when he saw a bunch of zeros and thought it was an advertisement.

“I scanned the other tickets I had, then came back to this one and realized it was a $1 million win. I checked it over and over before showing Andrea,” he recalled.

“I heard the app say “Winner/Gagnant!” over and over,” said Andrea. “Even before he said anything I saw him shaking.”

Iain said he’s not often surprised or shocked, but this win did just that. “It was such an exciting experience!” he said. “I cried – it was nothing like I have ever felt before,” added Andrea.

They plan to pay bills and share with their children. “I think our retirement will see us enjoying the winters in the Caribbean,” smiled Andrea.

The winning ticket was purchased at Bob’s Fast & Fresh Convenience on Portage Road in Niagara Falls.