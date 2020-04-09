Niagara Falls Craft Distillers offers free sanitizer for local food banks
Another Niagara distillery has retooled so they can help fill the need for sanitizer.
Niagara Falls Craft Distillers is offering their hand sanitizer to local Niagara food banks free of charge.
Dillon’s Distillery in Beamsville and Niagara College have also been bottling alcohol to use as sanitizer.
We're incredibly proud and humbled to support our community and wanted to thank all of those we connected with today. Stay healthy friends, and when hand washing isn't an option you can use our hand sanitizer.@ProjectSHARE_NF @communitycarest @NiagaraParks @TheHopeCentre pic.twitter.com/1C2srNEXgm— NFCraftdistillers (@NFCraftDistill) April 8, 2020