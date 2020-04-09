iHeartRadio
Niagara Falls Craft Distillers offers free sanitizer for local food banks

Another Niagara distillery has retooled so they can help fill the need for sanitizer.

Niagara Falls Craft Distillers is offering their hand sanitizer to local Niagara food banks free of charge.

Dillon’s Distillery in Beamsville and Niagara College have also been bottling alcohol to use as sanitizer.

