Niagara Falls crews deal with watermain break on Carman Street

This has been repaired.

Crews in Niagara Falls are dealing with a watermain break on Carman Street near Sinnicks Avenue.

City staff say there is extensive restoration work needed to repair the break.

They say there will be interruptions to the water in the area for the next six to eight hours.

Staff add that the water may be slightly discoloured and off tasting once the repairs are made but that should disappear shortly after.

Residents can run their cold tap water only and that should fix the issue.