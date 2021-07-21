Niagara Falls Downtown BIA already planning Christmas Market

It may only be July, but The Niagara Falls Downtown Business Improvement Area is already planning the Christmas Market.

More than 50 vendors will be selling their wares from November 13th to December 22nd after 25,000 people took part in the outdoor experience last year.

Decorated 'Christmas cabins' will line the street, along with over 30 light structures, interactive art displays, nightly live music, and fire pits with Muskoka chairs.

BIA representatives say over $250,000 will be spent on the festive experience.

Local vendors can sign up to be part of the market by emailing picksandgiggles@gmail.com or by visiting the BIA's website.

Organizers also want to thank Niagara Falls Lowe's and Hamill Machine Company Inc. for provided picnic tables, paint, string lights, and more.