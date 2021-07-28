Niagara Falls Downtown BIA hosting specialty nights for rest of the summer

The Niagara Falls Downtown BIA is hosting a series of specialty nights on Queen Street for the rest of the summer.

Mondays are Bingo Nights, followed by Tuesday Car Shows, Movie Night Wednesdays, Bike Night Thursdays, and Foodie Fridays.

The events held on Saturdays will change throughout the summer, including a Drag Show, Art Show, Date Night, and Concert Night.

This Saturday, Drag King Chase Hart will be hosting the Drag Show featuring performances from drag Queens and Kings.

All events will be adhering to COVID-19 protocols and participants are asked to sanitize and wash hands frequently, wear face masks, practice physical distancing, and use contactless payments when possible.

A full calendar of events into September is available on The Downtown BIA's website.