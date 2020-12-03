Niagara Falls drivers can pay parking tickets with unwrapped toys

Niagara Falls drivers may be able to get off the naughty list as Toys for Tickets returns.

Drivers facing parking tickets issued between November 2nd and December 2nd can choose to bring in a new, unwrapped toy instead of paying the cash.

Receipts must be shown demonstrating the value of the toy is equal to or greater than the ticket amount.

The toys will be given to Project Share and the Salvation Army.

Representatives say the greatest need is among children between ages 12 and 15.

Toys can be dropped off at City Hall or the MacBain Community Centre today, tomorrow, December 7th, or December 8th between 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.