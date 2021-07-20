Niagara Falls featured on live performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Niagara Falls was on full display last night as a popstar appeared live on the 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Alessia Cara, 2018 Grammy winner and Ontario Native, launched her single “Sweet Dream” on the show live from Niagara Falls.

The appearance was put on by Niagara Falls Tourism, and featured the singer while onboard Niagara City Cruises.

The execution for the live performance was coordinated by Niagara Falls Tourism, Zerotrillion, Nordest, and Alessia Cara’s management team as part of a larger production to promote tourism in Niagara Falls, Canada.

Niagara Falls Tourism President and CEO, Janice Thomson says the partnership was a match made in heaven.