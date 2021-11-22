Niagara Falls Fire department receives funds to assist with firefighter training and development
The Niagara Falls Fire Department is getting a funding boost from Enbridge Gas.
The department receiving a $5,000 grant to help purchase educational materials for firefighters to enhance life-saving techniques.
The funding is part of $250,000 donation that is shared between 50 fire departments in Ontario.
Niagara Falls Fire Chief Jo Zambito says, “Programs such as Safe Community Project Assist strengthen relationships with our stakeholders and exemplifies our continued partnership with Enbridge, while continuing to achieve the highest level of customer service.”
Since the launch in 2012, the program has delivered 244 grants to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.
-
AM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Brandon CurrieAM Roundtable - Ruth Unrau and Brandon Currie
-
Ma's Restaurant Fire TragedyTim talks to Fire Chief Dave Upper about the fire at Ma Chinese Cuisine Restaurant at 123 Geneva Street Saturday which injured one man and killed another.
-
view from the drive thru - Do young people hate sports?view from the drive thru - Do young people hate sports?