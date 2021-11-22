Niagara Falls Fire department receives funds to assist with firefighter training and development

The Niagara Falls Fire Department is getting a funding boost from Enbridge Gas.

The department receiving a $5,000 grant to help purchase educational materials for firefighters to enhance life-saving techniques.

The funding is part of $250,000 donation that is shared between 50 fire departments in Ontario.

Niagara Falls Fire Chief Jo Zambito says, “Programs such as Safe Community Project Assist strengthen relationships with our stakeholders and exemplifies our continued partnership with Enbridge, while continuing to achieve the highest level of customer service.”

Since the launch in 2012, the program has delivered 244 grants to Ontario fire departments for additional firefighter training.