Niagara Falls Fire warning of scam involving firefighter collecting donations for wildfires

The Niagara Falls Fire Department is issuing a warning to the public of a potential scam.

There are reports of people calling local households and posing as a firefighter looking for donations on behalf of the fire department.

“Fire Department staff were approached by a member of the public who advised he had received a phone call from an individual seeking donations to support wildfire firefighting operations across Canada” stated Fire Chief Jo Zambito.

"While we do partner with organizations from time to time who seek donations to support our public education initiatives, this is not the case with this occurrence” added Chief Zambito.

The report from the member of the public was that the individual sought credit card information over the phone and this is not a practice of the Niagara Falls Fire Department.

“Unfortunately, this sounds like a case of someone preying on the generosity of residents for their own financial gain” stated Chief Zambito.

If a member of the public receives a call they believe is a scam, the fire department encourages them to contact the Niagara Falls Fire Prevention Office at 905-356-1321 ext. 2207.