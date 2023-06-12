Niagara Falls fireworks will resume Tuesday
Nightly fireworks are set to return to Niagara Falls tomorrow.
The fireworks had been cancelled due to the fire bans in the area for the past 6 nights.
The fireworks will resume tomorrow night at 10 p.m. and continue nightly this summer.
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 14th, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Lori Littleton - Consultant, IG Wealth Management, Former StC city councillor
Brandon Currie - Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Life Underwriter at C.R. Smith Financial
View From the Drive Thru - The Trump show should come to an end
Donald Trump didn't have a convoy of supporters or a paparazzi waiting outside of the Miami courthouse where he was arraigned. Who comes out on top of this battle remains to be seen, but regardless, the attention paid to him should probably take a step back.
