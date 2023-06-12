iHeartRadio
Niagara Falls fireworks will resume Tuesday


fireworks

Nightly fireworks are set to return to Niagara Falls tomorrow.

The fireworks had been cancelled due to the fire bans in the area for the past 6 nights.

The fireworks will resume tomorrow night at 10 p.m. and continue nightly this summer.

