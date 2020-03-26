Niagara Falls food bank needs your help

Project Share is counting on the generosity of Niagara Falls residents as the food bank is under additional pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Carolyn Bones-Poley says they do expect donations of food to decline as the pandemic wears on.

She adds they have cancelled their city wide Easter food drive, which would have brought in about 25,000 pounds of emergency food.

They are also anticipating an increased need for necessities like peanut butter, baby food and formula, fruits and vegetables over the coming weeks.

Bones-Poley says "We want to ensure none of our neighbours go hungry, but we can't do it alone. If you can, please consider making a financial donation to help us provide for our neighbours in need."

Donations can be made online at www.projectshare.ca , by calling 905-357-5121 or mailing to 2-4129 Stanley Ave, Niagara Falls ON L2E 7H3.

