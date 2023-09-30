Niagara Falls Friday night drone show cancelled due to external factor

People expecting to see a drone show in Niagara Falls were out of luck last night.

A planned test of 300 drones near the Skylon Tower did not go ahead as previously planned.

The 10-minute test drone show was supposed to start right after last night’s fireworks at 10p.m., however it never went off.

The organizers from North Star Entertainment said in a release today, that due to external factors and a security incident near the drone site, the show had to be cancelled.

They say they are actively working to reschedule the show.