Niagara Falls gas station robbed by man with a gun

Niagara Police are searching for an armed suspect after a robbery in Niagara Falls.

Police say it happened just after 9 p.m. last night at a gas bar near Lundy's Lane and Carlton Avenue.

The suspect threatened the clerk with a gun and demanded cash and cigarettes.

The clerk did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect fled on foot and it is believed they ran south on Carlton Avenue toward Barker Street.

Residents in the area are being asked to check any camera footage they may have.

The suspect is described as male, white, 5'10", 200 pounds and between 30 to 40 years old.

He was wearing a black bandana, black leather coat, grey hoodie, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009059.