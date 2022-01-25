Niagara Falls gets $240,000 in government funding for putting on Santa Parade and Christmas Market

Niagara Falls has received $240,000 in funding from the government for putting on the Santa Parade and Christmas Market.

MP Helena Jaczek, who is the Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency (FedDev Ontario), announced the successful applicants of the grants last week.

The Downtown Niagara Falls BIA was one of 106 recipients of the My Main Street Community Activator funding.

The agency will receive $240,000 in funding to pay for last year's Santa Claus Parade and the 2021 Niagara Falls Christmas Market.

The Santa Claus Parade took place on November 13th, 2021, concluding with a treelighting ceremony which officially kicked off the Christmas Market.

“We’re so thankful for the My Main Street funding that helped us to put on this event for the community” says Eddy Pybus, Vice Chair of the Downtown Niagara Falls BIA. “The Christmas Market acted as a way to introduce visitors to all the amazing local businesses in downtown, and we hope they’ll be back again throughout 2022.”