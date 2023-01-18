Niagara Falls gets $4.4M from OLG for hosting casinos

Niagara Falls has received $4.4M from the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation for hosting Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.

So far, during OLG’s fiscal year - which runs April 2022 to March 2023 - the city has received $15.9M.

Since the first casino opened in December 1996, Niagara Falls has received $190M.

The OLG makes payments to host communities using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the casinos.

“Payments through OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreement provide host gaming communities with the support they need to fund programs and critical infrastructure to improve the lives of residents and families,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “With these revenues, municipalities are able to build better communities with more opportunities to live and work.”

Since 1994, host communities have received more than $1.93 billion in non-tax gaming revenue.

