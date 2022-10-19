Niagara Falls gets $5.2M from OLG for hosting casinos

Niagara Falls has received another payment for hosting the city's two casinos.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) made a second quarter payment of $5.2M to the city.

Since April, Niagara Falls has received $11,542,491 from the OLG.

“Revenue from OLG’s Municipality Contribution Agreements supports host communities so they can invest in programs and services that benefit everyone, from neighbourhood parks to local festivals,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “These payments help to improve the quality of life and make Ontario a vibrant and exciting place to live, work and play.”

Niagara Falls is home to Casino Niagara and Fallsview Casino Resort.