Niagara Falls getting $2.9M from OLG for hosting casinos

Niagara Falls is getting $2.9M for hosting the casinos in the city.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) made the fourth quarter (January 1 to March 31) payment totalling $2,969,020 to the city for hosting Fallsview Casino Resort and Casino Niagara.

Since the first casino opened in December 1996, Niagara Falls has received $174,988,530.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

“Municipality Contribution Agreements are an important source of funding for municipalities, and help deliver critical services that the people of Ontario enjoy,” said Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance. “Land-based casinos create good, local jobs and play an important role in supporting in our economy, and the government will always support a strong and vibrant gaming sector in Ontario.”

Casinos were able to open at full capacity as of February 17, 2022, and all remaining public health restrictions were lifted as of March 21, 2022.

