Niagara Falls going dark on both sides of the border in support of Ukraine

Niagara Falls will be going dark tonight in support of Ukraine.

Both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls will go dark at 7 p.m. for one minute in support of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

Following the minute of darkness, Niagara Falls will be lit in blue and yellow for 15 minutes.

"Niagara Falls will join landmarks across the world in a powerful visual tribute to Ukraine and to raise awareness of blackouts affecting the country, as well as to support the appeal to raise funds for electrical generators for hospitals."

The campaign is using the hashtag: #LightUpUkraine