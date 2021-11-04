Niagara Falls going gold tonight to celebrate Diwali
Niagara Falls will be going gold for Diwali tonight.
The Illumination Board will be lighting both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in gold from 10:15 to 10:30pm in celebration of the Festival of Lights.
Diwali is one of the most popular festivals of the Hindu religion and is widely celebrated across the world.
It symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.”
The Indian festival is a celebration that typically lasts five days and takes place usually mid-October to mid-November every year.
