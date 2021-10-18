Niagara Falls going pink tonight to honour the life of Sandie Bellows

Niagara Falls will be going pink tonight to honour the life of a former Niagara Region councillor and Niagara Parks Chair.

The Falls will be pink in memory of Sandie Bellows from 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. tonight.

While sharing news of the commemoration on Twitter Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati writes, "Very sad to have lost such a lovely, kind & selfless friend. She was a true leader. We all will dearly miss her."

Bellows died just over a week ago and is being remembered for her advocacy and community passion.