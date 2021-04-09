Niagara Falls going purple this weekend to mark the passing of Prince Philip

Niagara Falls will be illuminated in purple this weekend to honour Prince Philip.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in purple, to honour the life of Prince Philip.

The illuminations will take place tonight, Friday April 9, Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 between 10:30pm and midnight.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II passed away early this morning at Windsor Castle at the age of 99.

Purple is the traditional colour of royalty and has been used in previous illuminations recognizing royal births and passings.