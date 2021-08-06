Niagara Falls going red, white and gold for Canada's Women's soccer team

Niagara Falls is paying tribute to Canada's Women's soccer team tonight by going red, white and gold.

Both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls will be alternating between red, white and gold tonight from 9:30 to 10 p.m. in recognition of today's big win.

After winning bronze at the 2012 London Games and again in 2016 in Rio, the Canadians achieved a thrilling victory over Sweden to secure their gold medal in Tokyo, the first Olympic gold medal in women’s soccer ever achieved by Team Canada.

The Falls will be changing every five minutes between red and white, followed by bright gold, from 9:30 to 10 p.m. this evening.

"The illumination is also an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the achievements of Canada’s entire Olympic team at the 2020 Games in Tokyo."

Meantime, on a more somber note, Niagara Falls will then be illuminated yellow from 10:15-10:30 p.m. in recognition of National COVID Awareness Day.

"We'd like to once again thank all of the people on the frontlines for their tireless work over the past year and also remember the lives lost."