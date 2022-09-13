Niagara Falls going royal blue until evening of Queen's funeral

Niagara Falls is going royal blue in honour of the Queen for the remainder of the 10-day mourning period.

The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will be illuminating both the Canadian Horseshoe and American Falls in royal blue each night from 10:30 p.m. to midnight until next Monday, September 19th.

The royal blue is inspired by the blue found in all the viceregal flags of Canada, and it also mimics the shade of the jewels worn by Her Majesty in her last official Canadian portrait.

The Queen visited Niagara Parks in 1951, months before she would ascend to the throne.