Niagara Falls grade 5 student earns $10k for Habitat for Humanity Niagara

A Niagara Falls student has earned a $10,000 grant for Habitat for Humanity Niagara.

Grade 5 Niagara Falls student Diya C. was chosen as a runner up in the annual 'Meaning of Home' contest that asks students in grades 4, 5, and 6 to share what home means to them.

Over 13,000 students entered and raised over $311,000 for local Habitat for Humanity organizations across Canada.

Three grand prize winners won a $30,000 grant each for a local Habitat, nine runners up have won a $10,000 grant and every student who entered the contest earned a $10 donation for their local Habitat.

Here is Diya's submission:

Home is where my heart is.

A place where I know I matter.

A place where I share and care for others.

A place where I know I am wanted.

Home is my sanctuary.

A place where I learn my culture and my background.

A place where I have strength and confidence.

A place where I can be myself.

Home is my safe zone.

A place where I feel secure.

A place where I don’t have to hide anything.

A place where I am most comfortable in.

Home is a new chapter in my life.

A place where my parents gave me a new start.

A place where I spent most of my time during the Covid pandemic, which made me realize that a home is more than just four walls and one roof.

A place where Habitat for Humanity also gives other people an opportunity to begin a new chapter in their lives.

Let’s show compassion and write an essay or a poem for our community.

Young or old, let's do it together and help the people surrounding us.

We might have our own differences and likes, but we are one.

Stand together, stand strong.

Together we can change the world!

One planet,

One community,

One home at a time.

To read all the winning entries please visit meaningofhome.ca/page/winners2022