Niagara Falls grandmother celebrates $500,000 lottery win

A Niagara Falls woman is celebrating a $500,000 lottery win.

Tammy Messina won the prize playing THE BIGGER SPIN INSTANT game .

The 63-year-old retiree, said when she gave her ticket to the clerk he gasped. “We were all filled with excitement!” she shared, while at the OLG Prize Centre.

Tammy, a mother of two and grandmother of three, said when she told her son about her win, he thought it was a joke. “He called me again to make sure I wasn’t fooling him!”

“This feels great. I am going to pay some bills and share the wealth!”

The winning ticket was purchased at Avondale on Montrose Road in Niagara Falls.