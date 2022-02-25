Niagara Falls has presented the key to the city to the winner of Survivor

Niagara Falls has presented the winner of 'Survivor 41' with the key to the city.

Mayor Jim Diodati presented Erika Casupanan with the honour to mark her success as the winner of the TV competition.

Casupanan is a native of Niagara Falls.

She was back in her hometown today for the presentation.

“I’m grateful for the lessons I learned growing up in Niagara Falls,” says Erika, working in hospitality and tourism as a teenager quickly exposed me to working with all kinds of people from different backgrounds, and enabled me to be adaptable, flexible and resilient. I brought these skills with me as I grew my career and, of course, to the Survivor crown! It meant a lot to know that everyone in Niagara Falls was proudly cheering me on throughout my Survivor journey.”

Mayor Jim Diodati presented the Key saying “Today’s presentation was special, not just because of Erika’s incredible win on Survivor, but because any time Niagara Falls residents are out there on the world-stage, it is an honour to share and highlight their success! The world was watching as Erika used ingenuity, survival prowess and sheer grit to take home the title.”