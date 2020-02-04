Niagara Falls health centre marks a decade of helping the community

The Niagara Falls Community Health Centre is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Among the highlights of the last decade, the centre's move to the former Canadian Tire building on Victoria Avenue, the formation of a youth outreach team, and most recently free dental care for low income seniors.

The Health Centre also offers art therapy, summer camp, cooking classes, exercise programs and various other programs that change throughout the year.

On Friday between 2 and 4 pm, NDP MPP Wayne Gates will be one of the dignitaries on hand to unveil a new community art project at the centre.