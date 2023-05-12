Niagara Falls high school student heading to university receives $100,000

A Niagara Falls high school student has received $100,000 to help him head to University in the fall.

The 18-year-old student, and trustee at Saint Michael Catholic High School is now a Schulich Leader - an honour that comes with a $100,000 scholarship through the school.

As a Schulich Leader, Steffen Zylstra is among an elite group.

Zylstra will head off to the University of Ottawa this fall to study Science.

Each year, more than 300,000 graduating students apply for Schulich Leadership Awards.

The list is then short-listed to 1,500 candidates, with 100 students selected.

Students studying science, technology, or mathematics at one of 20 Canadian partner universities receive $100,000 towards their education, while those entering engineering programs receive $120,000.

He is more than deserving, says teacher Krista Connor, who nominated him for the award.

"We were overjoyed to learn that Steffen was selected to receive a Schulich Leader scholarship," she said. "He is truly deserving of this honour; he is a role model whose achievements stand above the rest. This award is the culmination of Steffen's four years of academic excellence and student commitment. As a part of the esteemed network of Schulich scholars, we are excited to see all the great things Steffen will accomplish."

Steffen is Niagara Catholic's fourth Schulich Leader since the program was started in 2012.