Niagara Falls home shot at several times

Police are investigating after someone in a dark coloured sedan fired a gun at an occupied Niagara Falls home.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the home in the Sixth Ave and Hamilton Street area yesterday morning just after 7 a.m.

After speaking with the homeowners and neighbours they determined the driver of the sedan slowed down in front of the home around 5:30 a.m. and seven shots were fired.

No one inside the home was hurt.

Detectives are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check the footage from 5:20 a.m. to 6 a.m. and report anything suspicious by calling 905-688-4111, ext. 1029408.

Officers believe this is a targeted incident.