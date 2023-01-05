Niagara Falls home struck by gunfire

A home in Niagara Falls has been stuck by gunfire.

Just after 9 p.m. last night a home on Armstrong Drive near Lauren Court was hit with at least three bullets through the front window.

The homeowners were inside but were not injured.

Surveillance footage of the incident shows a white man with black hair, wearing a dark coloured hoodie running north on Armstrong Drive.

The suspect then got into a grey Volkswagen Jetta driven by another man.

He is described as South Asian with a moustache.

The circumstances and motive for this shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009546.

Anyone (residents or businesses) in the area with closed circuit security cameras, doorbell video cameras, or dash cameras are asked to review their footage for suspicious activity for the period between 8:45PM and 9:45PM on January 4, 2023.