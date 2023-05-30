Niagara Falls home to 4 of the 5 worst roads in Niagara Region

Residents have voted and Portage Road in Niagara Falls is the worst road in Niagara.

CAA complies the list each year, which has Barton Street in Hamilton reaching the number one spot across Ontario.

Niagara did not make the top ten across the province, but when it comes to regional results, Portage Road is followed by Ontario Street in St. Catharines, Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls, Willoughby Drive in Niagara Falls, and in 5th spot - Drummond Road in Niagara Falls.

Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads.

Here is a roundup of Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads in 2023.

1. Barton St East, Hamilton

2. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto

3. County Road 49, Prince Edward

4. Carling Avenue, Ottawa

5. Finch Avenue West, Toronto

6. Laclie Street, Orillia

7. Steeles Avenue East, Toronto

8. Aberdeen Avenue, Hamilton

9. Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto

10. Hurontario Street, Mississauga