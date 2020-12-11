Niagara Falls hospital has COVID-19 outbreak
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at GNGH in Niagara Falls.
In a release, officials say the outbreak is in the C unit, which is in the lower level of the hospital and involves two patients and one healthcare worker.
Officials within the hospital as well as Niagara Public Health have implemented a number of safety measures to prevent further spread of the virus.
The unit is now closed to new admissions or transfers, enhanced cleaning and disinfection is taking place, contact tracing of affected patients and staff is underway, and visitors to the unit are no longer permitted except in special cases.
