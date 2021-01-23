Niagara Falls hospital now outbreak-free while outbreak on COVID unit in St. Catharines ends

Two outbreaks of COVID-19 have ended in Niagara.

Niagara Health reporting an outbreak is over on Unit 4A at St. Catharines hospital.

The outbreak was declared on Dec. 31 after two healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.

Unit 4A is the St. Catharines Site’s designated COVID-19 unit and has remained open to admissions of COVID-positive patients.

Meantime, an outbreak on Unit D at the Niagara Falls hospital as been resolved.

That means all of the unit outbreaks of COVID at the Niagara Falls Site have been resolved, including three others that ended this week.