Niagara Falls hospital now outbreak-free while outbreak on COVID unit in St. Catharines ends
Two outbreaks of COVID-19 have ended in Niagara.
Niagara Health reporting an outbreak is over on Unit 4A at St. Catharines hospital.
The outbreak was declared on Dec. 31 after two healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19.
Unit 4A is the St. Catharines Site’s designated COVID-19 unit and has remained open to admissions of COVID-positive patients.
Meantime, an outbreak on Unit D at the Niagara Falls hospital as been resolved.
That means all of the unit outbreaks of COVID at the Niagara Falls Site have been resolved, including three others that ended this week.
-
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - January 23rdThis week on Liz Fleming Travels, Liz speaks with travel podcaster Jim Bamboulis, the Travel Mammal, about how traveling to Greece helped him connect to his roots. She'll also answering listener questions about the life of a travel writer and looking at the importance of UNESCO world heritage sites.
-
FOOD THERAPY - January 23rdThis week Lynn talks with Claire Tansey, author of the Dinner Uncomplicated, about the art of simple cooking.