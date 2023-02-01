Niagara Falls hosting a special event for couples wanting to get married on Valentine's Day

The city of Niagara Falls is hoping couples will consider getting married this Valentine's Day at a special event.

The One-Day Wedding Event Planned for Feb. 14th, 2023, will be held at the Niagara Falls City Hall and History Museum.

Couples are invited to book their civil wedding ceremony and enjoy a unique Valentine’s Day-themed wedding experience.

A limited number of hour-long time slots are available at City Hall and the Niagara Falls History Museum.

The event will feature free Valentine’s Day-themed flowers and décor, a complimentary sparkling beverage toast for the couple, and a photographer.

Couples can arrange their time slot in advance of February 14th by contacting the Office of the City Clerk at clerks@niagarafalls.ca or 905-356-7521 ext. 0, while space remains.

If choosing the Niagara Falls History Museum for your ceremony, a wedding license must be obtained at City Hall, prior to your ceremony’s start time.