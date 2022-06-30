Niagara Falls hosting Canada Day parade, free swims, skate, and more

Niagara Falls is celebrating Canada Day with free activities all weekend long.

A Canada Day parade will be held tomorrow, Friday, July 1, starting at 11:00 a.m. in the heart of downtown Niagara Falls.

Project SHARE will be collecting donations along the parade route, which will starts at Victoria Avenue and Armoury Street and head north on Victoria Avenue, turn right on Valley Way, then continue down Queen Street, ending at Erie Avenue.

Admission will be free to the Niagara Falls History Museum tomorrow with Canada Day activities.

The city is also opening all of its outdoor pools with free admission Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

The Farmer's Market will be held Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MacBain Community Centre Parking Lot.

The weekend wraps up with a free skate at the Gale Centre from 2:15-4:15 on Sunday for all people wearing red and white.

