Niagara Falls hotel offers to help out health care workers

A Niagara Falls hotel is the first to step up and offer rooms to health care workers who need or want to self isolate in order to protect their families.

Oakes Hotel CEO David Birrell tells the Review he thinks its an idea all of the major properties have embraced.

Birrell noting the province does have the right to commandeer hotels in times of crisis.

There has been talk of turning hotels into makeshift hospitals if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb overwhelming our hospital system.

