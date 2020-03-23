Niagara Falls hotels and casinos light up with hope
Niagara Falls' tourism industry is trying to lift some spirits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
Hotels and casinos lit up with glowing hearts as a show of hope and solidarity last night.
In a tweet, Niagara Falls tourism officials say 'We are united on the fight to stop the spread of the virus.'
