Niagara Falls hotels and casinos light up with hope

CKTB - NEWS - Hearts Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls' tourism industry is trying to lift some spirits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hotels and casinos lit up with glowing hearts as a show of hope and solidarity last night.

In a tweet, Niagara Falls tourism officials say 'We are united on the fight to stop the spread of the virus.'

