Niagara Falls launches 'Spooky Awards'

Niagara Falls residents are encouraged to bring out the bats and gather the ghosts for the newly launched 'Spooky Awards.'

The contest encourages residents to decorate their homes to celebrate Halloween in a new and creative way as some people are feeling anxiety surrounding the holiday.

Prizes will be handed out for Best Effects, the Judges' Favourite, and the People's Choice.

Decked out homes will be featured on the city's website.

The deadline for entries is October 26th at 4 p.m.

The website will also feature a map of entries so anyone wishing to take a look in-person can view the decor.