Niagara Falls man arrested after car stolen in Welland

A Niagara Falls man has been arrested after a stolen car was actively being sold.

The vehicle was stolen earlier this month but was recently spotted for sale by Niagara Police.

Officers found the car and have arrested 30 year old Gary Pellizzari and charged him with Theft of Motor Vehicle and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, ext. 1002200 or Crime Stoppers.