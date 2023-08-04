Niagara Falls man arrested and facing 13 criminal offences

What seemed to be a routine traffic stop led to the arrest, and 13 criminal charges laid against one man.

Niagara officers stopped a vehicle on Victoria Avenue in Niagara Falls on Tuesday.

The driver failed to identify themselves, exited the vehicle, and fled the scene.

Officers found over 500 grams of suspected fentanyl in his vehicle, worth an estimated value of $20,000.

The next day, detectives located the driver exiting a hotel on Centre Street in the Falls. He was placed under arrest.

After conducting a search of his hotel room, detectives located over 2500 grams of suspected cocaine, 17 grams of suspected fentanyl, a loaded handgun, and two stolen passports.

27-year-old Keshawn Travere Jason Bell of Niagara Falls has been arrested and charged with 13 criminal offences.

Bell remains in police custody. He is scheduled to attend a bail hearing.